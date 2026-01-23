The USD/JPY pair posts modest gains near 158.45 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of Japanese inflation data. All eyes will be on the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision and the press conference later on Friday.

Data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau showed on Friday that Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.1% YoY in December, compared to the previous reading of 2.9%. This figure registered its weakest level since March 2022.

Meanwhile, the National CPI ex Fresh food came in at 2.4% YoY in December versus 3.0% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus and was also at its weakest level since October 2024. CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.9% YoY in December, compared to the previous reading of 3.0%.

The Japanese Yen edges slightly lower against the Greenback in an immediate reaction to the softer inflation report. Signs of cooler inflation could lower the urgency for the BoJ to raise interest rates further.

However, the BoJ is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady at around 0.75% at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Friday. The Japanese central bank last raised its rate to the highest in three decades in December 2025. Traders await additional clues from Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference regarding the expected timing of the BoJ's next rate hike.