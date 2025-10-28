GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Sinks nearly 200 pips, tests 202.00

The GBP/JPY plunged sharply on Tuesday, close to 200 pips or 0.97% as the cross-pair slides below the 202.00 milestone, for the first time since last Friday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 201.94 virtually unchanged, as Wednesday’s Asian session begins.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY technical picture shows that the uptrend remains in place, but the pair could test lower prices after it cleared the 20-day SMA at 202.43. A further extension lower looms if the cross clear September’s 18 high at 201.27, opening the door for further downside.

The next key support levels are the 50-day SMA at 200.63, followed by the 100-day SMA at 199.29 and October’s low at 197.49.

Conversely, if GBP/JPY reclaims 202.00, buyers could drive price action towards the 203.00 milestone, followed by the current week’s high at 204.24.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily