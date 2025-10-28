TRENDING:
Australian CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Sinks nearly 200 pips, tests 202.00

  • GBP/JPY plunges 0.97% to 201.94, marking steepest daily fall in over a week.
  • Break below 20-day SMA at 202.43 opens path toward 201.27 and 200.63 supports.
  • Recovery above 202.00 may spark rebound to 203.00 and 204.24 resistance zones.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Sinks nearly 200 pips, tests 202.00
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The GBP/JPY plunged sharply on Tuesday, close to 200 pips or 0.97% as the cross-pair slides below the 202.00 milestone, for the first time since last Friday. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 201.94 virtually unchanged, as Wednesday’s Asian session begins.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY technical picture shows that the uptrend remains in place, but the pair could test lower prices after it cleared the 20-day SMA at 202.43. A further extension lower looms if the cross clear September’s 18 high at 201.27, opening the door for further downside.

The next key support levels are the 50-day SMA at 200.63, followed by the 100-day SMA at 199.29 and October’s low at 197.49.

Conversely, if GBP/JPY reclaims 202.00, buyers could drive price action towards the 203.00 milestone, followed by the current week’s high at 204.24.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY daily chart

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%0.38%-0.55%-0.45%-0.64%-0.04%-0.39%
EUR0.13%0.53%-0.35%-0.32%-0.41%0.09%-0.26%
GBP-0.38%-0.53%-0.99%-0.84%-0.95%-0.43%-0.82%
JPY0.55%0.35%0.99%0.02%-0.17%0.40%0.07%
CAD0.45%0.32%0.84%-0.02%-0.24%0.41%0.02%
AUD0.64%0.41%0.95%0.17%0.24%0.52%0.13%
NZD0.04%-0.09%0.43%-0.40%-0.41%-0.52%-0.39%
CHF0.39%0.26%0.82%-0.07%-0.02%-0.13%0.39%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD inches higher as US–China optimism pressures US Dollar

EUR/USD registers modest gains on Tuesday, yet it remains trading within familiar levels amid the lack of catalysts as the US government remains shut. However, upbeat news regarding the US-China trade war, weakened the Dollar and boosted the Euro. 

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD remains weak around 1.3280

GBP/USD stays well on the defensive in the latter part of Tuesday’s session, hovering around the 1.3280 zone despite the Greenback’s modest retracement. Furthermore, the Sterling’s offered stance comes on the back of prospects of a potential BoE rate cut and steady fiscal fears.

Gold falls to near $3,950 on US-China trade optimism

Gold falls to near $3,950 on US-China trade optimism

Gold price tumbles to a three-week low near $3,950 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal extends its downside as hopes for progress in US–China trade talks dimmed its safe-haven allure. Traders will keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later on Wednesday.

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana ETFs set to attract inflows, smaller altcoin funds could 'fade into irrelevance': K33

Solana exchange-traded funds could see strong demand upon launch, while other altcoin ETFs may face weaker inflows amid BlackRock's absence from the market, according to K33.

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Trump-Xi trade truce: Potential winners and losers

Global markets opened the week on a stronger footing after Washington and Beijing reached a framework trade deal, now awaiting formal sign-off from Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The announcement brought a welcome reprieve after months of escalating rhetoric and tariff threats.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP rallies as whales accumulate 

Pump.fun (PUMP) extends recovery, breaking above $0.0050 on Tuesday. This bullish outlook builds on positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market, hinting at a potential end-of-month rally. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers