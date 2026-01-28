GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Double top near 215.00 weakens near-term outlook

The British Pound (GBP) is trading on the back foot against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, with GBP/JPY under modest pressure as demand for the Yen picks up amid fresh intervention speculation.

At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 210.37, as a quiet economic data calendar in both Japan and the UK keeps price action capped inside this week’s narrow trading range.

From a technical perspective, GBP/JPY continues to trade within a well-defined ascending parallel channel, with the broader bullish structure underpinned by a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows.

However, the near-term outlook has turned slightly bearish after the pair carved out a double-top chart pattern in the 214.00-215.00 region near the upper boundary of the channel.

Momentum indicators reflect this cooling bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to around 45.7 after retreating from overbought territory, suggesting bullish momentum is fading. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has eased to near 25.9, pointing to a loss of trend strength.

On the downside, price action is currently stabilizing above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 209.70. A sustained break below this level would expose the 100-day SMA around 205.70, which closely aligns with the lower boundary of the rising channel.

A decisive daily close below the channel would signal a deeper corrective phase, potentially opening the door toward the 200.00 psychological handle.

On the upside, the 21-day SMA near 211.80 is capping immediate recovery attempts. Failure to reclaim this zone would keep near-term risks tilted to the downside.

Conversely, a clear break above it could attract fresh buying interest, allowing a retest of the double-top region near the channel top, with scope for an extension to new highs if bullish momentum re-accelerates.