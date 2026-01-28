TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Double top near 215.00 weakens near-term outlook

  • GBP/JPY edges lower as intervention speculation supports the Japanese Yen.
  • Price remains range-bound with the 21-day and 50-day SMAs acting as near-term technical pivots.
  • Momentum indicators point to a cooling bullish bias.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Double top near 215.00 weakens near-term outlook
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) is trading on the back foot against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, with GBP/JPY under modest pressure as demand for the Yen picks up amid fresh intervention speculation.

At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 210.37, as a quiet economic data calendar in both Japan and the UK keeps price action capped inside this week’s narrow trading range.

From a technical perspective, GBP/JPY continues to trade within a well-defined ascending parallel channel, with the broader bullish structure underpinned by a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows.

However, the near-term outlook has turned slightly bearish after the pair carved out a double-top chart pattern in the 214.00-215.00 region near the upper boundary of the channel.

Momentum indicators reflect this cooling bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to around 45.7 after retreating from overbought territory, suggesting bullish momentum is fading. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has eased to near 25.9, pointing to a loss of trend strength.

On the downside, price action is currently stabilizing above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 209.70. A sustained break below this level would expose the 100-day SMA around 205.70, which closely aligns with the lower boundary of the rising channel.

A decisive daily close below the channel would signal a deeper corrective phase, potentially opening the door toward the 200.00 psychological handle.

On the upside, the 21-day SMA near 211.80 is capping immediate recovery attempts. Failure to reclaim this zone would keep near-term risks tilted to the downside.

Conversely, a clear break above it could attract fresh buying interest, allowing a retest of the double-top region near the channel top, with scope for an extension to new highs if bullish momentum re-accelerates.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers