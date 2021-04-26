GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Very short-term bias positive while above 150.00

  • GBP/JPY extends rebound and breaks above 150.00.
  • The overall outlook looks bearish in the 4-hour chart, but the pound could rise further over the next sessions.

The GBP/JPY bottomed last week at 149.08 and rebounded, making a reversal. The cross rose above the 21-SMA in the four-hour chart, and also 150.00. While above that area, the very short-term outlook would favor the upside. At 150.40 is the immediate resistance followed by 150.85 and the downtrend line at 151.30.

A break above 151.30 could point to a potential end of the bearish correction from levels above 153.00, negating the current bearish tone.

On the flip side, a slide back below 149.90 would favor some consolidation between 150.00 and 149.40. A firm slide under 149.40 should expose the 149.00 area.

Today last price 150.13
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 149.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.03
Daily SMA50 150.21
Daily SMA100 145.76
Daily SMA200 141.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 149.95
Previous Daily Low 149.06
Previous Weekly High 151.98
Previous Weekly Low 149.06
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 149.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 148.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.08

 

 

EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.

GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers' economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.

XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.

Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.

Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?

