- Drops below the 20-day EMA at 162.01 after hitting a daily high at 162.59.
- GBP/JPY’s failure to break below 161.23, opened the door for further buying pressure.
The GBP/JPY is subdued as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins, trading within familiar levels, unable to break above/below the 160.80-162.83 region for nine consecutive days. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.76, below the 20-day EMA.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY daily chart illustrates the 162.80 resistance as a solid supply zone, ahead of the 100 and the 50-day EMAs, each at 162.98 and 163.23, respectively. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope is horizontal, further cementing the pair’s consolidation for the last 14 days.
If the GBP/JPY breaks above 162.80, it will expose the 100 and 50-day EMAs on the upper side. Once cleared, the next stop will be a three-month-old downslope trendline, drawn from the YTD highs around 168.00, which passes around the 163.70 area, ahead of the 164.00 mark.
On the other hand, the GBP/JPY’s first support would be the August 23 daily low at 161.82, followed by the 161.00 mark, followed by the August 16 low at 160.08.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Level
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|162.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.16
|Daily SMA50
|163.53
|Daily SMA100
|163.1
|Daily SMA200
|159.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.65
|Previous Daily Low
|161.38
|Previous Weekly High
|162.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.8
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
