Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates near the $5,600 record high

Another day, another all-time high for Gold (XAU/USD), which has been breaking records for nine consecutive days, showing a dizzying 20% rally in less than two weeks. The pair remains bid on Thursday, as the US Dollar seems unable to perform any significant recovery. Price action is hovering around $5,535 at the time of writing, with the $5,598 record high in sight.

Gold's rally remains unstoppable, driven mostly by generalised US Dollar weakness. Trump’s erratic trade policy, the contradictory messages about Washington’s Dollar policy, and the continuous attacks on the US Federal Reserve are eroding investors’ confidence in the Grenbeck

If that was not enough, the US president stirred the conflict with Iran on Wednesday, launching a new threat of military action, which was responded to by Tehran. Investors reacted by stepping up demand for safe assets, like Gold.

Technical Analysis

From the technical perspective, there is little new to add. XAU/USD remains steady near all-time highs, after rallying 20% in just a few days, a way overstretched rally by all means, but with solid fundamental drivers.



Technical indicators are at levels consistent with an upcoming bearish correction. Price action has detached from the main Simple Moving Averages, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 85, at extremely overbought levels. Bulls, however, are not giving any sign of retreat.

Immediate resistance is at the mentioned high, in the $5.600 area. Further up, the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of the mid-January rally, at $5,810 emmerges as a plausible target. Supports are at the intraday low of $5,445 ahead of another intraday level, at $5,235.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

(This story was corrected on January 29 at 13:46 GMT to say that the XAU/USD support is at $5,445, and not at $4,545 as previously stated.)