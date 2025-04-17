GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Tests crucial resistance zone at nine-day EMA near 189.00

- GBP/JPY may find immediate support at the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle, located around the 187.50 level.
- The daily chart indicates the currency cross is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern, reflecting a period of indecision.
- A confirmed breakout above the nine-day EMA at 188.96 could strengthen short-term bullish momentum.
GBP/JPY recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 188.90 during the early European hours on Thursday. A look at the daily chart suggested the currency cross is moving within a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting a phase of consolidation that could lead to a breakout in either direction.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum gauge, remains below the 50 mark, signaling continued bearish pressure. Additionally, the GBP/JPY cross is attempting to break above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A confirmed breakout above this level could enhance short-term bullish momentum.
The GBP/JPY cross could test immediate support at the lower trendline of the symmetrical triangle near the 187.50 level. A break below this level would signal a bearish breakout, potentially opening the door for a move toward the seven-month low of 184.38, last seen on April 9.
On the upside, a break above the nine-day EMA at 188.96—closely aligned with the psychological 189.00 level—could provide bullish momentum for the GBP/JPY cross, paving the way for a test of the upper trendline of the symmetrical triangle near the 189.70 mark.
A breakout above the symmetrical triangle could signal the emergence of a bullish bias, potentially driving the GBP/JPY cross toward the 50-day EMA at the 191.11 level. A sustained move above this level may further open the path for the currency cross to challenge the three-month high around 196.10.
GBP/JPY: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|0.27%
|0.48%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
|0.50%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.32%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|0.19%
|0.68%
|0.11%
|0.32%
|0.28%
|0.51%
|JPY
|-0.67%
|-0.50%
|-0.68%
|-0.56%
|-0.38%
|-0.49%
|-0.18%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.56%
|0.21%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.13%
|-0.32%
|0.38%
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.18%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.09%
|-0.28%
|0.49%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|0.23%
|CHF
|-0.48%
|-0.32%
|-0.51%
|0.18%
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|-0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
