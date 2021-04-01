GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Testing 153.00, more gains like while above 125.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY resumes uptrend holds above 152.00.
  • Pricehits cycle high at 153.07 then pulls back modestly, bullish momentum intact.

The GBP/JPY climbed to 153.07, reaching the highest level since 2018. After a correction lower it resumed the upside. The bullish tone remains intact and more gains seem likely. It needs to break the 153.00 zone. The next barrier emerges at 153.70/75.

A decline below 152.40 would alleviate the positive momentum for the pound. The critical support now moves to 152.00: a round number, the 21-SMA in the four-hour chart, and an uptrend line.

A firm break under 152.00 would suggest more losses ahead with an immediate target at 151.45. Below the next support stands at 150.50.

GBP/JPY four hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 152.96
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 152.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.94
Daily SMA50 147.71
Daily SMA100 143.71
Daily SMA200 140.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 152.79
Previous Daily Low 151.53
Previous Weekly High 151.55
Previous Weekly Low 148.53
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 152.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 152.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 151.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 153.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 154.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

