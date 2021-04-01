GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Testing 153.00, more gains like while above 125.00

- GBP/JPY resumes uptrend holds above 152.00.
- Pricehits cycle high at 153.07 then pulls back modestly, bullish momentum intact.
The GBP/JPY climbed to 153.07, reaching the highest level since 2018. After a correction lower it resumed the upside. The bullish tone remains intact and more gains seem likely. It needs to break the 153.00 zone. The next barrier emerges at 153.70/75.
A decline below 152.40 would alleviate the positive momentum for the pound. The critical support now moves to 152.00: a round number, the 21-SMA in the four-hour chart, and an uptrend line.
A firm break under 152.00 would suggest more losses ahead with an immediate target at 151.45. Below the next support stands at 150.50.
GBP/JPY four hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|152.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.94
|Daily SMA50
|147.71
|Daily SMA100
|143.71
|Daily SMA200
|140.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.79
|Previous Daily Low
|151.53
|Previous Weekly High
|151.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.53
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.32
