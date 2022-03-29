- The British pound gave back Monday’s gains amid a risk-on market sentiment.
- A positive market mood failed to underpin the GBP/JPY cross currency.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Upwards, but a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern looms.
GBP/JPY erases Monday’s 300 plus pip rally gains and is set to form a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, which means that the pair is about to be under downward pressure. However, a daily close below 160.87 is needed to confirm its validity. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.01.
The market mood has improved since the mid-European session, as European and US equity indices reflect. Discussions between Russia and Ukraine seem to progress. Latest developments in Eastern Europe suggest that a Putin – Zelenskiy meeting would likely happen, as Ukrainian presidential advisor Podolyak said, according to a CNN reporter via Twitter.
Overnight, the GBP/JPY clung to the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), followed by a slump during the European session, which carried on to the North American one, witnessing a daily low at 160.25.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY retreated below 161.00, but the bias remains upward. Nevertheless, if the GBP/JPY records a daily close below 160.87, it would form a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, suggesting that downward pressure is mounting on the GBP/JPY.
If that scenario plays out, the GBP/JPY first support would be 160.00. Once cleared, the next demand zone would be March 23 daily low at 159.03, followed by 158.00.
Otherwise, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be 162.00. Breach of the latter would expose March 29 daily high at 162.71, followed by 163.00 and then 164.00.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.01
|Today Daily Change
|-1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|162.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.64
|Daily SMA50
|155.57
|Daily SMA100
|154.4
|Daily SMA200
|153.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.64
|Previous Daily Low
|160.77
|Previous Weekly High
|161.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.38
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gets a late boost from US indexes
The AUD/USD pair struggled to post gains on Tuesday but managed to post modest gains, now trading at around 0.7510. A late run in US markets provided support, alongside gold recovery.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1070 as Wall Street extends rally
The EUR/USD pair trades just ahead of the 1.1100 level, holding on to substantial gains amid hopes for a diplomatic solution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. US yield curve temporarily inverted.
XAUUSD bounces from critical Fibonacci support
Spot gold has plummeted below the $1,900 threshold during the European session, weighed by headlines indicating progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Crypto markets hold off sellers as bulls keep charging
Bitcoin price keeps pushing higher, denying bears their selling opportunities. Ethereum price may not stop until it hits $4,000. XRP price continues to move towards $1.
Is the US going to get into a recession?
The consumer is two-thirds of the US economy and if we are going to get a recession, first we have to see a change in consumer behavior. So far we are not seeing that.