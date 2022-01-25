- On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY advances 0.12% during the North American session.
- Geopolitical issues and US central bank hawkish expectations dented investors' sentiment.
- GBP/JPY is upward biased, supported by the confluence of the 50, 100, and 200-DMAs around the 152.99-153.37 area.
The British pound snaps five days of losses against the Japanese yen, influenced by dampened market sentiment, spurred by the Ukraine – Russia conflict, alongside US central bank tightening monetary policy conditions, as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 153.78.
The GBP/JPY remained subdued in the overnight session, for North American traders, in the 153.12-70 range. Nevertheless, JPY bulls have been unable to test the YTD low reached on January 24 at 152.90, attributed to the confluence of the daily moving averages (DMAs) in the 152.99-153.37 range that provided support for British pound buyers.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
That said, the GBP/JPY daily chart supports an upward bias, despite falling 480 pips since January 12, after reaching a high at around 157.70.
To the upside, the cross-currency first resistance would be the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, drawn from the 149.45-157.77 range, alongside the January 24 daily high at 154.59. A break above that level would expose the January 21 daily high at 155.22, followed by January 20 daily high at 156.06.
Contrarily, the first support would be the 50-DMA at 153.37, followed by the 100-DMA at 153.32 and then the 200-DMA at 152.99.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|153.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.91
|Daily SMA50
|153.43
|Daily SMA100
|153.36
|Daily SMA200
|153.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.49
|Previous Daily Low
|152.91
|Previous Weekly High
|156.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.92
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD corrects higher during the American session, remains bearish
The EUR/USD is falling on Tuesday, on its way to the lowest daily close in a month, clearly below 1.1300. The dollar remains strong ahead of the FOMC meeting and amid volatility and risk aversion across financial markets.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near mid-1.3400s
GBP/USD fell to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.3450 on Tuesday and seems to be having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the mixed data releases from the US.
Gold hits levels above $1850 for the first time in two months and retreats
A quick drop in US yields boosted XAU/USD that jumped from $1840 to $1853, reaching the highest level since November 19. It then pulled back all the way to $1840 and now is approaching the $1850 area again.
Shiba Inu hits point of max pain, targets $0.000035
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could have bottomed out.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.