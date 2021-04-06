GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sharp correction, downside likely to extend

- GBP/JPY broke key levels and tumbled, hitting lows under 152.00.
- The short-term outlook points to a deeper correction.
The GBP/JPY is retreating sharply from the highest levels since 2018. After approaching 153.80, the pound bounced to the downside. It broke under 152.80 (21 simple moving average in four-hour charts and horizontal support) and tumbled to 151.89, hitting the lowest in six days.
The pound is having the second decline out of the last nine days versus the yen and the worst day since mid-March. The decline deteriorates the short-term technical outlook while the long-term trend remains bullish (losing momentum).
If GBP/JPY holds at current levels, more losses seem likely. The next strong support stands at 151.50/60. Below, an extension toward 151.00 looks possible. A recovery back above 152.30 would alleviate the negative pressure suggesting some consolidation before the next leg lower.
If the pound recovers 153.00, it could test again the 153.50 are. A daily close above would sign GBP/JPY is ready for more gains.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|153.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.39
|Daily SMA50
|148.38
|Daily SMA100
|144.16
|Daily SMA200
|140.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.37
|Previous Daily Low
|152.89
|Previous Weekly High
|153.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.87
