Conversely, if GBP/JPY slumps below the Tenkan-Sen at 187.06, that could pave the way to challenge the 187.00 figure. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the Senkou Span A at 185.44, followed by the February 1 low of 185.22. Further downside is seen at 185.00.

The daily chart suggests the pair is upward biased after GBP/JPY price action on February 1 formed a ‘hammer,’ exacerbating today’s rally to a new two-day high of 187.73. if buyers lift the exchange rate past the 188.00 figure, that could pave the way toward the January 19 high at 188.93 before challenging 189.00

The GBP/JPY climbed late in the North American session, extending its gains courtesy of upbeat market sentiment as portrayed by Wall Street reaching new all-time highs. At the time of writing, the cross-pair is trading at 187.44, which is up 0.48%.

