- The GBP/JPY tumbled 0.17% on Tuesday due to waning GBP demand.
- The cross-currency daily chart suggests the GBP/JPY might print a leg-down before resuming its uptrend.
- Short term, the GBP/JPY is upward biased, and if it cleats 169.50, a test of 170.00 is on the cards.
The GBP/JPY surpasses the previous YTD high of around 168.73 but retraces from daily highs at about 169.80, below its opening price by a minimal 0.19%, despite a risk-on impulse. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 168.89.
Sentiment remains upbeat, with US equities registering gains between 0.90% - 1.14%, while the greenback registers slight losses of 0.03%, as shown by the US Dollar Index. In the FX space, the Japanese yen is the laggard, while the British pound is still appreciating after UK’s U-turn on Liz Truss’s minimal budget.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast
Given the backdrop, the GBP/JPY is gaining 1.63% so far in the week. The GBP/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as upward biased, but Tuesday’s price action formed a hanging-man candle pattern, meaning that additional downward pressure is expected. Therefore, GBP/JPY key support lies at 167.58, which, once cleared, could send the GBP/JPY sliding toward the October 17 daily low at 166.43.
The GBP/JPY hourly chart is also upward biased, though price action fluctuates above/below the 20-EMA with no clear trend. However, below the exchange rate, the rest of the EMAs suggest that the upside is warranted, but firstly it will need to clear some hurdles on its way north.
Hence the GBP/JPY first resistance would be the 169.00 figure, followed by the R1 pivot at 169.97, ahead of the 170.00 mark.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|169.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|169.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.67
|Daily SMA50
|162.47
|Daily SMA100
|163.37
|Daily SMA200
|160.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.1
|Previous Daily Low
|166.05
|Previous Weekly High
|167.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.73
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|172.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|174.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD unable to find enough demand to storm higher
The AUD/USD pair keeps struggling to clear the 0.6300 level while trading below a Fibonacci resistance at 0.6345. US Dollar’s demand was subdued amid mixed US data and the better tone of global equities.
EUR/USD fading momentum ahead of EU inflation data
Tepid European data prevented EUR/USD from advancing, despite the absent dollar’s demand. EUR/USD keeps consolidating weekly gains around 0.9850 ahead of EU inflation figures.
Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance
XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.