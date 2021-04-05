GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly offered around 153.00, teases triangle breakdown

- GBP/JPY fails to keep bounce off intraday low.
- Key HMAs, weekly support line add to the downside filter.
- Bulls have fewer hurdles before reaching the 154.00 threshold.
- Normal RSI conditions, sustained trading beyond key supports favor buyers.
GBP/JPY fades pullback from intraday low while easing to 153.05 during early Monday. In doing so, the quote drops 0.10% while staying inside a two-day-old ascending triangle bearish formation.
Even if the pair’s failures to hold the latest recovery and a bearish chart pattern keep GBP/JPY sellers hopeful, strong supports stand tall to test the bears.
Among them, 50-HMA and an ascending trend line from March 29, respectively around 152.90 and 152.65, are the initial challenges for the pair’s further declines. 100-HMA level of 152.42 also acts as a downside filter.
Should the quote stays offered below 100-HMA, highs marked during March 29-30 near 151.80 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the stated triangle’s resistance line, near 153.25, will propel the GBP/JPY prices towards the April 2018 high of 153.85.
If at all GBP/JPY buyers remain dominant past-153.85, the 154.00 will become their favorites.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|153.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.26
|Daily SMA50
|148.15
|Daily SMA100
|144.01
|Daily SMA200
|140.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.22
|Previous Daily Low
|152.7
|Previous Weekly High
|153.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Multiple hurdles to test bulls above 1.1750
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is back on the bids amid risk-on mood, weaker DXY. The UK’s higher vaccination rates and strong April seasonal pattern underpin. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI amid a quiet Easter Monday.
Gold to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold. The RSI stays below the midline, pointing to the limited upside.
Bitcoin price targets all-time high as institutional demand rises
The Bitcoin price rallied today as the market reacted to the relatively weak US dollar and the sliding Treasury yields. Bitcoin rose to $60,000, $2,000 lower than its all-time high. Ether also rose to more than $2,000.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.