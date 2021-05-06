GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Downward pressure to aggravate below lows near 151.70

- GBP/JPY off the day’s high in the Asian session.
- Bears challenge 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
- Neutral MACD echoes the wait-and-watch approach before placing any aggressive bets.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained a subdued tone in the Asian session. The cross quickly moved higher after making an intraday low near 151.70 to touch the highs of 152.10 before retracing below 151.95.
At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY cross is trading at 151.93, up 0.09% on the day.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the cross has been accumulating gains in the trading range of 151.90-151.95. The formation of the Doji candle near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level signifies that prices lack any directional strength.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is placed above the midline, with a bearish crossover. That suggests upcoming downward momentum in prices, where they will first locate Wednesday’s low at 151.76 followed by the 151.50 horizontal support. It would also mark the breach of the 50% Fibonacci retracement, meaning reversal of the previous uptrend, and this could drag the prices further lower toward Tuesday’s low at 151 (May 4).
Moving higher, prices would meet an interim hurdle at the 152.10 horizontal resistance and then Wednesday’s high in the vicinity of 152.25. Bulls will then target early April highs near the 153.30 area.
GBP/JPY additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|151.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.73
|Daily SMA50
|150.8
|Daily SMA100
|146.75
|Daily SMA200
|142.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.24
|Previous Daily Low
|151.76
|Previous Weekly High
|152.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
