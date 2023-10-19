Share:
  • GBP/JPY daily chart shows the pair trading near the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).
  • Initial support is seen at 181.50/55; clearing this could lead to tests of 18.00 and the October 3 swing low at 178.31.
  • First resistance at 182.00, followed by the week's high of 182.81.

The GBP/JPY trends lower late in the New York session after hitting a daily high of 182.51, though a deterioration in sentiment spurred outflows from the Pound Sterling (GBP) toward the safe-haven status of the Japanese Yen (JPY). The cross-pair is trading at 181.98, down 0.01%.

From a technical standpoint, the GBP/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as subdued, exchanging hands inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) near the bottom of the Kumo. If the pair clears the initial support seen at 181.50/55, that will pave the way to test 18.00, followed by the October 3 swing low of 178.31. Further downside is expected at July 28 daily and the latest cycle low at 176.30.

Conversely, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be the 182.00 figure, followed by the current week’s high of 182.81. Additional upside risks are above the 183.00 mark, like the top of the Kumo at around 184.50/75.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

GBP/JPY Technical Levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 182
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 182.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 181.87
Daily SMA50 183.39
Daily SMA100 181.93
Daily SMA200 173.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 182.81
Previous Daily Low 181.85
Previous Weekly High 183.82
Previous Weekly Low 181.26
Previous Monthly High 185.78
Previous Monthly Low 180.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 182.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 182.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 181.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 181.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 180.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 182.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 183.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 183.57

 

 

