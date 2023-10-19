- GBP/JPY daily chart shows the pair trading near the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo).
- Initial support is seen at 181.50/55; clearing this could lead to tests of 18.00 and the October 3 swing low at 178.31.
- First resistance at 182.00, followed by the week's high of 182.81.
The GBP/JPY trends lower late in the New York session after hitting a daily high of 182.51, though a deterioration in sentiment spurred outflows from the Pound Sterling (GBP) toward the safe-haven status of the Japanese Yen (JPY). The cross-pair is trading at 181.98, down 0.01%.
From a technical standpoint, the GBP/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as subdued, exchanging hands inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) near the bottom of the Kumo. If the pair clears the initial support seen at 181.50/55, that will pave the way to test 18.00, followed by the October 3 swing low of 178.31. Further downside is expected at July 28 daily and the latest cycle low at 176.30.
Conversely, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be the 182.00 figure, followed by the current week’s high of 182.81. Additional upside risks are above the 183.00 mark, like the top of the Kumo at around 184.50/75.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|182.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.87
|Daily SMA50
|183.39
|Daily SMA100
|181.93
|Daily SMA200
|173.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.81
|Previous Daily Low
|181.85
|Previous Weekly High
|183.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.26
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again Premium
EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2140
GBP/USD turned to the downside near 1.2200, falling to the 1.2140 area, to end the day flat. The US Dollar weakened despite risk aversion. Fed Powell offered no surprises. On Friday, the UK will report retail sales.
Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970 Premium
Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD.
Breaking: XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.
US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone
Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.