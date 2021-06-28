GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 50-DMA amid bearish MACD

- GBP/JPY sellers flirt with short-term key moving average following three-day downtrend.
- Bearish MACD, U-turn from crucial resistance line favor sellers.
- Momentum signals need for clear breakdown to highlight 151.60-70 support area.
GBP/JPY holds lower ground near one week low after declining for third consecutive days till Tuesday morning in Asia. That said, the cross-currency pair seesaws around 50-DMA while flashing 153.52 as a quote.
Given the pair’s sustained reversal from a monthly resistance line, backed by bearish MACD, GBP/JPY is likely to remain depressed. However, the recent bounce of the Momentum line probes the pair sellers.
Hence, a clear downside break of 153.50 becomes necessary for the latest downside to sustain.
Following that, a convergence of 100-DMA and an ascending support line from late February, around 151.70-60 will be in the spotlight. It’s worth noting that the quote may take a breather around 152.00 during the stated fall.
Alternatively, the 154.00 threshold and a downward sloping trend line from late May, near 155.00, could test the recovery moves targeting a fresh high of the year above 156.06.
Also acting as an upside filter is the previous week’s top surrounding 155.15-20.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|153.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.64
|Daily SMA50
|153.49
|Daily SMA100
|151.57
|Daily SMA200
|145.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.54
|Previous Daily Low
|153.6
|Previous Weekly High
|155.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.32
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD neared 1.1900 as demand keeps receding
EUR/USD remains stuck around 1.1920 still confined to tight intraday ranges. ECB in no rush to tighten monetary policy added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD bulls holding the fort at critical support
Gold prices have eased off a touch at the start of the week. The bulls are holding the fort leaving prospects of a firmer correction in the coming sessions.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
How to trade the second half of the year
The question now is, what will drive markets for the rest of the year, will there be more spectacular returns for asset markets or could Covid variants and the Fed ruin the party?