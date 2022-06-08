- GBP/JPY renews seven-week high, struggles to extend upside momentum during the eighth positive day.
- Overbought RSI, horizontal area from late April challenge buyers.
- Bears have multiple hurdles before retaking controls, 161.30 appears the key support.
GBP/JPY dribbles around the highest levels in seven weeks, grinds higher near 167.35-40 by the press time, as bulls struggle to keep reins amid overbought RSI conditions.
Also challenging the GBP/JPY pair’s upside is the horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked during late April, around 168.00.
Even if the quote manages to rise past 168.00, February 2016 peak surrounding 175.00 could challenge the pair buyers.
On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive until the quote drops below 161.30 support confluence, comprising 200-SMA and monthly support line.
However, the weekly ascending trend line and the previous resistance line from May 24, respectively around 166.60 and 165.00, could offer an intermediate halt during the anticipated fall.
Overall, GBP/JPY is likely to witness a pullback towards short-term support lines but the trend reversal isn’t brewing.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|166.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.89
|Daily SMA50
|162.04
|Daily SMA100
|158.86
|Daily SMA200
|156.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.11
|Previous Daily Low
|165.24
|Previous Weekly High
|164.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
