GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls look for entries above 139.40

- GBP/JPY battles key resistance confluence the fourth time.
- 200-HMA, weekly ascending triangle’s upper line challenge bulls.
- Sellers will have to wait for the bearish chart pattern’s confirmation.
GBP/JPY trims intraday gains while declining to 139.25 during the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the pair marks another failure to cross the key resistance convergence including 200-HMA and the resistance line of a short-term ascending triangle.
With the repeated pullbacks from the strong resistance, GBP/JPY sellers will wait for a confirmation of the triangle breakdown, with a sustained drop below 138.60, for fresh entries. However, an intermediate correction towards 139.00 and 138.80 can’t be ruled out.
During the quote’s downside past-138.60, the monthly low near 137.90 and November 19 bottom around 137.20 will be in the spotlight.
On the upside, a clear break of 139.40 will target the 140.00 threshold whereas the monthly high near 140.70 can return to the charts afterward.
In a case where the GBP/JPY bulls keep the reins above 140.70, the 142.00 round-figure will be on their radars.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|139.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.91
|Daily SMA50
|137.52
|Daily SMA100
|137.67
|Daily SMA200
|135.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.38
|Previous Daily Low
|138.41
|Previous Weekly High
|140.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.38
|Previous Monthly High
|140.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.51
