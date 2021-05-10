GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls likely to extend gains beyond 153.00

- GBP/JPY rallies hard in the Asian session.
- Bulls are in control, with eyes set on the 153.00 mark.
- MACD shows risks remain to the upside for the cross.
The GBP/JPY is extending the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The cross peaked at 152.70 after opening lower at 151.98.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 152.64, up 0.64% on the day.
GBPJPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/JPY cross has been steadily moving higher following Friday’s gain, having refreshed daily highs at 152.71. The cross is rising along the extended ascending trendline from the lows of 149.06, testing it again at 151.26.
On moving higher, the first hurdle would appear to be 153.00 the horizontal resistance zone, followed by monthly highs of April in the vicinity of 153.45 (April 6).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads well above the midline, the upward momentum could intensify towards February 2018 highs at 156.61, following an uptick in the momentum oscillator.
Alternatively, on the downside, prices could face the 152.00 horizontally placed interim support. A fall below the mentioned level would mark the breach of the upward sloping line, thus, indicating the reversal in the prevailing trend. This technical pattern would then target Friday’s low at 151.26 and 151.00 (May 4 lows).
GBP/JPY Additional Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|152.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.89
|Daily SMA50
|150.92
|Daily SMA100
|147
|Daily SMA200
|142.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.12
|Previous Daily Low
|151.26
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.21
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.