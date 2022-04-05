- The asset is juggling in a narrow range of 160.28-161.31 since the first trading session of April.
- The RSI (14) in a 40.00-60.00 range signals consolidation but will be followed by a volatility expansion.
- Pound bulls need to break above the ascending triangle formation to regain control.
The GBP/JPY pair is losing investors’ attention amid a lackluster movement. The cross is oscillating in a narrow range of 160.28-161.31 from the last three trading sessions. It is worth noting that the pair recorded a fresh 6-year high at 164.65 a week prior but failed to sustain at higher levels.
On an hourly scale, GBP/JPY is auctioning in an ascending triangle pattern whose horizontal resistance is placed at 161.32 adjoining the March 29 high and Monday’s high respectively while the advancing trendline has plotted from Wednesday’s low at 159.05. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 160.23 has been a major support for the asset. However, the 50-period EMA is overlapping on the asset. The overlapping of a short-term EMA and asset prices indicates a volatility contraction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is prolonged oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation going forward.
A breakout of the ascending triangle above 161.32 will be followed by a strong upside move, which will send the asset towards the March 29 high at 162.62, followed by a 6-year high at 164.65.
On the flip side, yen bulls may strengthen if the asset slip below the symmetrical triangle formation by violating 200-EMA at 160.23, which will drag the major towards the March lows at 159.06. A breach of the March lows will expose the asset to February highs at 158.06.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|161.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.52
|Daily SMA50
|156.13
|Daily SMA100
|154.78
|Daily SMA200
|153.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.31
|Previous Daily Low
|160.28
|Previous Weekly High
|164.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.05
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
