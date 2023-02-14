GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish flag dominates until break of structure

- GBP/JPY is a complicate mix between USD/JPY and GBP/USD.
- There are prospects of a move higher rin GBP/JPY as per the bull flag, but bears are lurking.
As per the prior analysis on the Yen, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish fundamentals meet a technically bullish chart bias, the Japanese currency has indeed weakened and that is playing out through the crosses such as GBP/JPY.
USD/JPY daily charts, before & after
As seen, the Yen fell and USD/JPY is now above an old resistance. However, the W-formation is a reversion pattern sp this could keep the pair hamstrung, stalling the advance. Also, there has been as surprise pick in Kazuo Ueda who was nominated as the Bank of Japan's next governor and market chatter suggests he’s a pragmatist rather than a hawk or a dove.
Meanwhile, the following illustrates the bias at this point for a move lower given how far the Pound has rallied and Yen has fallen.
GBP/JPY H1 chart
a break of the trendline support opens risks of a move lower below 162.00.
GBP/JPY M15 chart
We have a potential topping pattern but the price needs to close sharply lower or it may otherwise be regarded as a bullish flag:
The 78.6% Fibonacci near 161.50 could be the trap door that the bears will want to break through to invalidate the bull flag thesis.
GBP/USD Price Analysis
Looking to GBP/USD, if the bears commit, then we could see a move below support and that could trigger a deep correction in GBP/JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7000 ahead of Lowe’s testimony Premium
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 0.6920 and trades around 0.6980 as market players gear up for RBA Governor Philip Lowe's testimony before the Australian Senate.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0730 after a volatile session Premium
US inflation spurred volatility across financial markets, as a softer pace of easing inflationary pressures fell short of changing the US Federal Reserve monetary policy stance. US Dollar looks at Wall Street for direction.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price lost its bullish momentum and dropped to the $1,850 area in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.8% following the US CPI data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Will the US CPI data release bar Solana's price from marking a 32% rally?
Solana price reacted positively despite the United States Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations at 6.4% year on year. Following the broader market bullish reaction, Bitcoin price also climbed to $22,300 at the time of writing.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.