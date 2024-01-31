- GBP/JPY falls over 0.60%, impacted by cautious sentiment before Fed policy decision.
- Drop below Tenkan-Sen (187.45) suggests more decline; watch supports at 186.00, 185.64.
- Recovery hinges on surpassing 187.00; resistance at 187.45, 188.00, and January 23 high of 188.91.
The GBP/JPY plunged sharply during the North American session, down by more than 0.60% as market participants shifted risk-averse ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. That, alongside the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday, keeps the Pound Sterling (GBP) downward pressured while the Japanese Yen (JPY) advances. At the time of writing, the cross exchanges hands at 186.15 after hitting a high of 187.59.
The pair is neutral biased but tilted to the downside after diving below the Tenkan-Sen at 187.45, That exacerbated the GBP/JPY fall below 187.00, which opened the door for further downside. The next support surfaces at 186.00, followed by the Senkou Span A at 185.64. Further downside is seen at 185.00.
On the other hand, if buyers step in, they must reclaim 187.00. Once that level is cleared, up next would be the Tenkan-Sen at 187.45, ahead of challenging 188.00, before testing fresh highs at 188.91, the January 23 high.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|186.18
|Today Daily Change
|-1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|187.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|186.14
|Daily SMA50
|184.36
|Daily SMA100
|183.81
|Daily SMA200
|181.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|187.52
|Previous Daily Low
|186.52
|Previous Weekly High
|188.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|187.12
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|186.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|187.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|186.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|186.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|185.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|187.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|188.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|188.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed is set to hold policy rate steady, timing of policy pivot is key – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the first policy meeting of the year. Communication on the possible timing of a policy pivot could impact the USD's valuation and drive the action in stock markets.
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 as focus shifts to Fed
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0850 in the American session as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for the Fed's policy announcements. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in January.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2700 ahead of Fed decisions
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following the weaker-than-forecast ADP Employment Change data for January, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength. Market focus remains on the Fed policy decision.
Gold jumps ahead of Fed’s announcement
Declining US yields across the curve and the sell-off in the greenback motivates the precious metal to advance to fresh tops north of the $2050 mark per troy ounce ahead of the FOMC event.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.