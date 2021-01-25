GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears to restest the daily W-formation's neckline

- GBP/JPY bears stepping in at key resistance.
- GBP/JPY is in bearish conditions on the 1-hour chart.
GBP/JPY is offering a high probability trading setup on the daily and hourly time frames within a weekly bearish environment below key resistance.
The following is a topdown analysis that illustrates the conditions for which justifies the bearish bias.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
The weekly outlook is bearish towards the prior resistance that would be expected to now act as support.
GBP/JPY daily chart
However, for the meantime, the daily chart's W-formation's neckline would be expected to be retested which creates an immediate trading opportunity on the short side from lower time frames.
The 1-hour time frame would be ideal.
Note, there is also a confluence of the neckline and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest bullish impulse.
We had the same scenario on the weekly chart as follows:
A restest of the W-formation's neckline then resulted in an upside continuation.
GBP/JPY 1-hour chart
From a 1-hour perspective, the opportunity arises on a restest of old support that would be expected to act as resistance from which bears can target the confluence of the neckline of the daily W-formation and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
The trade set-up would be as follows for a 1:2 risk to reward:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
