GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears remain in control, key 50-DMA support eyed

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/JPY extends decline for the second straight session.
  • Rejection above 21-DMA exposes the 50-DMA support once again.
  • RSI has turned bearish while the cross wavers within a triangle.

GBP/JPY is extending losses into the second straight day on Wednesday, as the sellers have regained control after failing to find a foothold above the horizontal 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 150.98.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also crossed over and entered the bearish territory, advocating the recent downside.

Therefore, the sellers now target the critical upward-sloping 50-DMA at 150.02 if the bearish pressures intensify.

On the flip side, recapturing the 21-DMA is critical to reviving the upside momentum, with a test of the triangle resistance at 151.98 on the cards.

Note that that spot is trading within a descending triangle formation since mid-March.  

GBP/JPY daily chart

 

GBP/JPY additional levels to watch

 

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.32
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 150.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.04
Daily SMA50 149.91
Daily SMA100 145.45
Daily SMA200 141.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.98
Previous Daily Low 150.57
Previous Weekly High 150.83
Previous Weekly Low 149.38
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 150.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD: Set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD: Set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history

Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history

Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.

Read more

Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky

Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky

This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures