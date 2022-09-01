- On Thursday, the GBPY/JPY snapped two days of losses, though faltered to crack the 20-day EMA.
- GBP/JPY: Break above 162.00 could pave the way toward the YTD high at 168.73; otherwise, a fall towards 161.00 is on the cards.
The GBP/JPY pares some of its Wednesday’s losses on Thursday, edged higher by 0.23%, despite a dismal market sentiment hitting the financial markets. Expectations of further Fed aggression, alongside China’s weaker than expected factory activity, was no excuse for GBP bulls to cap their weekly losses, reclaiming the 161.00 mark. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.79, slightly below its opening price, as the Asian session begins.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY remains sideways. The cross-currency remains in the 159.44-162.84 range, unable to crack above/below it due to fundamental reasons linked to both currencies. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a dull picture, trapped in the 38-49 reading, in bearish territory, directionless. Therefore, GBP/JPY intraday price action could be more entertaining.
Short term, the GBP/JPY one-hour chart illustrates the formation of a double-bottom on Wednesday, which targets the 162.00 mark. Nevertheless, buyers’ failure to reach the target spurred a pullback towards the 161.70s area.
Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the September 1 daily high at 161.87. The break above will expose the double bottom’s 162.00 targets. On the flip side, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 100-EMA at 161.74. A breach of the latter would pave the way towards the bottom of the range, but firstly, sellers need to reclaim the 200-EMA at 161.66, followed by the confluence of the 20 and 50-EMAs around 161.49-53.
GBP/JPY Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|161.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.09
|Daily SMA50
|163.3
|Daily SMA100
|163.06
|Daily SMA200
|159.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.91
|Previous Daily Low
|160.9
|Previous Weekly High
|162.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.8
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls make a stand at the edge of the abyss
AUD/USD bulls step in below weekly lows ahead of NFP. The bears need to take back control from a 50% mean reversion area or face a bullish surge into the close of the week. The price moved in on the prior support and has stalled awaiting the outcome of the US data later tonight from the US session.
USD/JPY retreats from 24-year high near 140.00 amid sluggish yields ahead of US NFP
USD/JPY pares recent gains at the highest levels since 1998 as traders await US jobs report for August. Monetary policy divergence between Fed and BOJ underpins the bullish bias. Yields seesaw around multi-year high amid hawkish Fed bets.
Gold rebound hinges on US NFP, clear break above $1,717
Gold price picks up bids to portray a corrective pullback from the yearly low as it approaches $1,700 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recovery, however, remains doubtful as traders await the US NFP and Unemployment Rate for August.
Ripple inflates 1 billion XRP tokens into circulating supply
Ripple's recent injection of new tokens into the market could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. XRP price currently auctions at $0.33 as the bears have suppressed the digital remittance token into a historical barrier dating back to March 2022.
US dollar continues to break new highs, Chengdu lockdown upends markets
September has picked up where August left off with another day of red for European markets, which were already under pressure after a weak Asia session. Asia markets were already on the back foot after another weak PMI number from China.