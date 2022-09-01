Therefore, the GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the September 1 daily high at 161.87. The break above will expose the double bottom’s 162.00 targets. On the flip side, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 100-EMA at 161.74. A breach of the latter would pave the way towards the bottom of the range, but firstly, sellers need to reclaim the 200-EMA at 161.66, followed by the confluence of the 20 and 50-EMAs around 161.49-53.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY remains sideways. The cross-currency remains in the 159.44-162.84 range, unable to crack above/below it due to fundamental reasons linked to both currencies. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a dull picture, trapped in the 38-49 reading, in bearish territory, directionless. Therefore, GBP/JPY intraday price action could be more entertaining.

The GBP/JPY pares some of its Wednesday’s losses on Thursday, edged higher by 0.23%, despite a dismal market sentiment hitting the financial markets. Expectations of further Fed aggression, alongside China’s weaker than expected factory activity, was no excuse for GBP bulls to cap their weekly losses, reclaiming the 161.00 mark. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 161.79, slightly below its opening price, as the Asian session begins.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.