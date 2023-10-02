GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Advances to 184.00 as market sentiment improves

- GBP/JPY approaches 184.00 as the risk-aversion theme eases.
- UK’s Manufacturing PMI remains below the 50.0 threshold for the 14th time in a row.
- GBP/JPY trades in a Rising Channel pattern in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity.
The GBP/JPY pair falls back after the S&P Global reported a nominal improvement in the United Kingdom’s Manufacturing PMI for September. The economic data landed at 44.3, marginally higher than expectations and the former release of 44.2. The Manufacturing PMI remains below the 50.0 threshold for the 14th time in a row as firms continue to operate at lower capacity due to a deteriorating demand environment.
Investors await the UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s speech at the annual Conservative Party conference. Jeremy Hunt is expected to raise minimum pay wages at least by 11 pounds to ease households’ burden against stubborn inflation.
GBP/JPY trades in a Rising Channel chart pattern on a four-hour chart in which each pullback is considered a buying opportunity by the market participants. The cross rebounds from below 181.00 and climbs above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 182.20.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) aims to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. If the RSI (14) manages to do so, a bullish impulse will get triggered.
A recovery move above September 19 high at 183.50 would drive the asset toward September 5 high at 185.75, followed by August 22 high at 186.77.
On the flip side, a breakdown below September 21 low at 180.82 would drag the asset further toward July 20 low at 179.74 and July 26 low at 176.32.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|182.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.09
|Daily SMA50
|183.33
|Daily SMA100
|180.68
|Daily SMA200
|171.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.03
|Previous Daily Low
|181.89
|Previous Weekly High
|183.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.89
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD turned south and retreated to the 1.2150 area after spending the Asian session in a tight range near 1.2200. The souring market mood, as reflected by declining US stock index futures, weighs on the pair as markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.
Gold falls to fresh multi-month lows below $1,840
Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.6% following Friday's correction, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.