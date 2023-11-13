GBP/JPY pinned to ceiling near 186.00 as options expiries rattle Yen markets

- The GBP/JPY is trading into the high side for Monday.
- Yen options expiries fueled a spike across Yen pairs, but moves proved short-lived.
- UK, Japan data due rounding the corner into the mid-week.
The GBP/JPY is trading back into recent highs after a spike in Yen rates fueled by Yen-based options expiries failed to generate meaningful moves.
Large blocks of Yen options expiries hit markets, sending JPY-based pairs tumbling on reaction, but technical impacts quickly evaporated and pair are now trading back into the top side.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki hit markets earlier in the day with constantly-reiterated warnings that the Japanese government is "watching currency markets closely", an oft-lofted threat that has essentially become background noise for investors.
UK wages and labor figures are due Tuesday, with Japanese Gross Domestic Product numbers slated for early Wednesday.
UK Average Earnings are expected to slip from 7.8% to 7.7% for the 3rd quarter ending September, while Japan's 3rd quarter GDP is forecast to return to declines, expected to print at -0.1% compared to the 2nd quarter's 1.2% growth.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
Monday's options-fueled spike saw the GBP/JPY touch into the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 185.25, but a lack of momentum has the Guppy trading right back into near-term highs at the 186.00 handle.
Near-term chart action remains well-supported by the 200-hour SMA currently rising into 184.75, with a technical floor from a rejection level at 184.65.
Further topside will see the Guppy set to challenge three-month highs near 186.77.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|185.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.31
|Daily SMA50
|182.92
|Daily SMA100
|182.94
|Daily SMA200
|175.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.34
|Previous Daily Low
|184.64
|Previous Weekly High
|185.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|184.55
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.22
