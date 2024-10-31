GBP/JPY moves away from multi-month top, slides below 153.00 ahead of BoJ’s Ueda

- GBP/JPY attracts sellers for the second successive day amid the post-BoJ JPY strength.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty and reduced bets for more BoE rate cuts to limit losses.
- Traders now look to the post-meeting conference for some meaningful opportunities.
The GBP/JPY cross drifts lower for the second straight day on Thursday and retreats further from over a three-month peak, around the 199.80 region touched the previous day. Spot prices slide below the 198.00 mark after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its decision during the Asian session, albeit remain confined in a familiar range held since the beginning of this week.
As was widely anticipated, the BoJ decided to leave monetary policy settings unchanged on the back of the political uncertainty after Sunday's snap elections in Japan. In the accompanying statement, the BoJ reiterated that it will continue to raise policy rates if the economy and prices move in line with the forecast. This, along with fears of possible government intervention and nervousness ahead of the November 5 US presidential election, drive haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts some pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is weighed down by the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, which turns out to be another factor dragging spot prices lower. That said, doubts over the BoJ's ability to hike interest rates further, along with diminishing odds for more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), could offer some support to the GBP/JPY cross. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders and before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term.
Investors now look forward to the post-meeting presser where comments by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda should influence the JPY and provide some impetus to the GBP/JPY cross in the absence of any relevant macro releases from the UK on Thursday.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen strengthens against USD ahead of BoJ Governor Ueda's press conference
The Japanese Yen attracts some buyers after the Bank of Japan announced its decision earlier this Thursday and drags the USD/JPY pair back below the 153.00 mark in the last hour. Any meaningful JPY appreciation, however, still seems elusive. Traders now look to the BoJ's post-meeting presser ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
AUD/USD steadies following mixed data, US PCE inflation eyed
The Australian Dollar remains steady following the release of mixed economic data from Australia and China’s NBS PMI on Thursday. However, hawkish expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy outlook continued to support the Aussie Dollar and limit the downside of the AUD/USD pair.
Gold price holds steady near all-time peak, below $2,800 ahead of US PCE Price Index
Gold price continues to attract haven flows amid US political jitters and Middle East woes. A further rise in the US bond yields revives the USD demand and caps the precious metal. Traders now look to the release of the US PCE Price Index for some meaningful impetus.
MicroStrategy set to raise $42 billion over 3 years to buy Bitcoin
MicroStrategy released its third quarter financial report on Wednesday. The report revealed its 17.8% BTC yield year-to-date and discussed the company's plan to raise $42 billion to acquire more of the top cryptocurrency.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.