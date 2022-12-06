- GBP/JPY picks up bids to challenge six-week-old resistance.
- Cautious optimism underpins recovery moves amid sluggish session.
- BOE hawks, indecision surrounding BOJ’s next move favor pair buyers.
GBP/JPY prints 0.30% intraday gains as it pokes a multi-day-old resistance line surrounding $167.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair cheers the market’s risk-on mood, as well as sluggish US Treasury bond yields and the indecision over the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) next moves.
Reuters quotes Takeo Hoshi, an academic with close ties to incumbent central bank policymakers, to mention that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could do away with its 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield cap in 2023 on increasing odds that inflation and wages will exceed expectations.
Earlier in the day, BOJ’s Kuroda mentioned that Japan has not achieved stable 2% inflation accompanied by wage rises. However, the policymaker also stated, “Once 2% inflation target is consistently met, will consider exiting ultra-loose policy.”
Hence, the BOJ policymaker’s hesitance in accepting tighter monetary policies favors the GBP/JPY buyers. The same could be linked to the recently sluggish US Treasury yields and mildly bid S&P 500 Futures.
It’s worth noting that the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Like-For-Like Retail Sales jumped 4.1% YoY in November versus 1.2% prior. Even so, Reuters said, “British consumer spending ticked up last month at a rate that greatly lagged behind inflation, according to surveys on Tuesday that underscored the pressure on household budgets ahead of the Christmas holidays.” On the contrary, the final readings of the UK’s November month S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI eased to 48.2 versus 48.3 initial forecasts whereas the S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI confirmed the 48.8 flash estimates.
Amid these plays, US stock futures print mild gains and the Treasury bond yields also reverse the early Asian session declines.
Moving on, headlines surrounding the BOJ’s next move and the BOE’s optimism could entertain the GBP/JPY traders amid a light calendar.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY justifies the last Friday’s rebound from the 100-DMA, around 164.40 by the press time, to lure the bulls. Even so, a downward-sloping resistance line from October 10, close to 167.60 at the latest, restricts the short-term upside of the pair.
That said, steady RSI (14) and sluggish MACD signals, mostly in the red, keep the pair sellers hopeful.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|166.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|166.42
|Daily SMA50
|165.93
|Daily SMA100
|164.37
|Daily SMA200
|162.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.68
|Previous Daily Low
|164.87
|Previous Weekly High
|168.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.05
|Previous Monthly High
|170.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
