GBP/JPY jumps back towards 182.50 hurdle despite upbeat UK Retail Sales, mixed Japan data

- GBP/JPY picks up bids to pare intraday loss near the multi-month high.
- UK Retail Sales growth improves to 0.3% MoM in May versus -0.2% expected and 0.5% prior.
- Japan inflation numbers came in mixed but Jibun Bank PMIs disappointed Yen buyers.
- Risk catalysts, UK PMI will direct intraday traders.
GBP/JPY consolidates intraday losses around the highest levels since December 2015 on upbeat UK Retail Sales numbers published early Friday morning in London. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also justifies downbeat Japan activity data amid the risk-off mood.
UK Retail Sales marks 0.3% monthly growth in May compared to 0.2% expected contraction and 0.5% previous increase. That said, the Retail Sales ex-Fuel numbers also rose past -0.3% market forecasts to 0.1% while staying below 0.7% prior readings.
That said, the preliminary readings of Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to 49.8 versus 50.7 expected and 50.6 prior. On the same line, the first estimations of the Asian major’s Jibun Bank Services PMI drops to 54.2 during the stated month, from 55.9 expected and 56.9 previous readings.
Earlier in the day, the BoE-induced recession woes prod the GBP/JPY bulls. The consolidation move also took clues from the mixed Japanese inflation numbers. That said, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 3.2% YoY in May from 4.1% market forecasts and 3.5% prior whereas the National CPI ex Food, Energy, rose past 4.1% previous readings to 4.3% but lagged behind the 4.4% prior.
It’s worth noting that the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Japanese Government Bond (BoJ) issues also weighed on the GBP/JPY price as Tokyo opened.
That said, the Bank of England (BoE), informally known as the “Old Lady”, surprised markets by lifting benchmark rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 5% versus major expectations favoring a 0.25% rate hike on Thursday. The same joined the BoJ’s dovish bias to propel the GBP/JPY price. However, the OIS pricing of the BoE peak rate suggests a sooner end to the tightening cycle than expected, which in turn prods the pair buyers afterward. Additionally, the bumper rate hike also signals the economic toll amid the chatters of the British recession, which in turn challenges the bulls despite heavy rate hikes.
Looking ahead, the preliminary readings of the UK’s S&P Global/CIPS PMIs for June will be important to watch as the market’s fears of British recession challenge the cross-currency pair’s further upside at the multi-month high.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the eight-day-old ascending support line, around 181.50 by the press time, not even intraday sellers of the GBP/JPY can take the chance of entering the short positions.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|182.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|176.46
|Daily SMA50
|172.26
|Daily SMA100
|167.28
|Daily SMA200
|165.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.56
|Previous Daily Low
|180.72
|Previous Weekly High
|182.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|174.36
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.94
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany and France seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales data, PMI eyed
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory near 1.2700. Although Retail Sales data from the UK came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood doesn't allow the pair to gain traction. S&P Global will release UK and US PMIs later.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.