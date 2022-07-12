- GBP/JPY is oscillating in a range of 163.03-163.54 as investors await UK economic data.
- BOJ’S ultra-dovish commentary may weaken the yen bulls further.
- The BOE could bring the inflation rate to the targeted rate of 2% in two years.
The GBP/JPY pair is displaying a balanced auction profile in a narrow range of 163.03-163.54 from Monday. On a broader note, the cross is going through a time correction phase after hitting a high of 164.47 on Monday. Therefore the upside remains favored, which will be backed by the continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
The extreme dovish commentary from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday has weakened the yen bulls on a broader note. The investing community is aware of the fact that the Japanese yen is in bearish territory for a tad longer period. Pity to the efforts by the BOJ on accelerating the inflation rate and failing on the same.
The plain vanilla inflation rate in Japan has crossed the inflation target of 2%. However, the major trigger behind reaching the inflation target is soaring energy bills and food prices. Therefore, BOJ Kuroda is bent on the deployment of additional monetary easing measures.
On the UK front, soaring price pressures have resulted in a very large real income shock for the households. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey sees an inflation rate near targeted levels in two years. Also, the escalating real income shock will also lower the price pressures as the households are expected to drop their demand volumes itself significantly to equalize the shopping list with the paychecks.
This week, the release of the UK data will be of utmost importance. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is seen at 0% vs. -0.3% printed earlier. While the annual Manufacturing Production may slip to 0.3% from the former release of 0.5%.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|163.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.58
|Daily SMA50
|162.87
|Daily SMA100
|161.08
|Daily SMA200
|157.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.48
|Previous Daily Low
|163.04
|Previous Weekly High
|165.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.4
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD oscillates above 0.6730, downside looks likely below 0.6700 ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer downside move to Monday’s low at 0.6715 on a risk-off impulse on the market. The asset is hovering around its fresh monthly low as the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh 19-year high at 108.27.
EUR/USD bears strive for parity near 1.0050 ahead of German ZEW data, US inflation
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.0050, after refreshing the 20-year low with the biggest daily slump in a week.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,700 amid inflation, recession fears
Gold Price (XAU/USD) fades a bounce off the lowest levels since September 2021, marked the previous day, as it retreats to $1,733 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!