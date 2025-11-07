TRENDING:
GBP/JPY is pushing against 201.40 resistance supported by a softer Yen

  • The Pound appreciates against a weaker yen, but is struggling to break above 201.40.
  • Softer than expected Japanese household spending is weighing on the Yen.
  • Thursday's "dovish hold" by the BoE is acting as a headwind for the Pound.
Guillermo Alcala

The Pound is gaining momentum on Friday, benefiting from Yen weakness following soft Japanese household spending data. The pair bounced from lows around 200.70 earlier in the day, but is struggling to break above the previous two days’ highs, in the area of 201.40.

Japanese data released during Friday’s early Asian session revealed that September’s Overall Household Spending growth slowed down to a 1.8% year-on-year pace from a 2.3% growth in August, missing expectations of a 2.5% reading.

These figures back Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments earlier this week, affirming that the Japanese economy is only halfway through the path to achieve sustainable and stable price growth, and cast some doubts about the Bank of Japan’s plans to hike interest rates at their December meeting.


The Sterling traded back and forth on Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) left interest rates unchanged in a close-cut vote, with four committee members calling for a rate cut. The monetary policy statement revealed that the bank is confident that inflation has peaked, and Governor Bailey hinted at further monetary easing, boosting hopes of a December rate cut.

Economic Indicator

Overall Household Spending (YoY)

The Overall Household Spending released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is an indicator that measures the total expenditure by households. The level of spending can be used as an indicator of consumer optimism. It is also considered as a measure of economic growth. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the JPY, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 1.8%

Consensus: 2.5%

Previous: 2.3%

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable’s recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE’s dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

