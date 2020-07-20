GBP/JPY impressive 155 pip rally hits a wall at daily resistance

- GBP/JPY off to an impressive start om the week so far.
- Bulls have met a critical resistance area, but a new catalyst may have to wait until the end o the week in UK data.
- Brexit is the rotting carcass in this rocket-ship.
- Unless the USD and yen breakdown entirely on a surge in risk appetite, upside prospects are limited.
GBP/JPY has been one of the best performing crosses, with the bulls rallying some 155 pips to a previous resistance level.
At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 135.81 having rallied from 134.33 the low to a high of 135.90.
Fundamentally, a risk-on tone at the start of the week has weakened the yen, although the US dollar has also been crumbling which has given rise to a bid on the pound.
Cable has eked out a 0.75% advance on the day so far despite worsening tones withing the Brexit debacle.
In the latest headlines, as reported by the UK's press, UK'S PM Boris Johnson "has been pushing for the UK to fully cut ties with the bloc without a deal, former President of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker has claimed, as negotiations between Britain and Brussels remain deadlocked."
However, it is worth noting that the pound is probably also benefitting from a robust euro as well.
More on that here: The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD to complete a reverse H&S prior to next leg higher?
And, in the same light, it is also worth considering the backdrop of a resilient equities space pertaining to vaccine hopes supporting optimism, weighing on both the DXY and the JXY, -0.24%.
On the UK data front, June Retail Sales and July PMIs are both on Friday.
The UK exiting the lockdown measures could also be a supportive factor.
It should be noted that the changes in consumer spending behaviour and general social distancing will prevail for a long time to come yet.
GBP/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.82
|Today Daily Change
|1.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|134.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.04
|Daily SMA50
|133.8
|Daily SMA100
|133.55
|Daily SMA200
|137.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.91
|Previous Daily Low
|134.13
|Previous Weekly High
|135.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.99
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.