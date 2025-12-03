TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY holds above 206.00; upside seems capped as BoJ rate hike bets underpin JPY

  • GBP/JPY attracts some buyers for the second straight day, though it lacks bullish conviction.
  • A weaker USD and the end of the UK budget uncertainty support the GBP and spot prices.
  • The divergent BoE-BoJ policy expectations cap the cross and warrant some caution for bulls.
GBP/JPY holds above 206.00; upside seems capped as BoJ rate hike bets underpin JPY
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Wednesday and climbs back above the 206.00 mark during the early part of the European session. Spot prices look to build on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of a one-week low, touched on Monday, though a combination of diverging forces warrants some caution for bullish traders.

The British Pound (GBP) draws some support from an end to the uncertainty surrounding the UK budget and a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. However, firming expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates later this month, amid softer inflation and a cooling labor market, hold back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.

The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues with its relative outperformance on the back of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish outlook and caps the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that the likelihood of the central bank's economic and price projections being met is rising. This was seen as the strongest signal that conditions for a rate hike were falling in place and underpins the JPY.

Apart from this, persistent geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and the risk of a further escalation of conflict benefit the JPY's safe-haven status. This further warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross. Traders now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI, which might influence the GBP and provide a fresh impetus.

Japanese Yen Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.74%-0.67%-0.36%-0.98%-1.79%-2.32%-0.81%
EUR0.74%0.07%0.36%-0.25%-1.07%-1.59%-0.07%
GBP0.67%-0.07%0.33%-0.31%-1.13%-1.65%-0.14%
JPY0.36%-0.36%-0.33%-0.62%-1.43%-1.96%-0.44%
CAD0.98%0.25%0.31%0.62%-0.82%-1.36%0.17%
AUD1.79%1.07%1.13%1.43%0.82%-0.54%1.01%
NZD2.32%1.59%1.65%1.96%1.36%0.54%1.56%
CHF0.81%0.07%0.14%0.44%-0.17%-1.01%-1.56%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1650 amid sustained USD weakness

EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1650 amid sustained USD weakness

EUR/USD holds higher ground around 1.1650 in the European session on Wednesday. Expectations of monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB keep bearish pressures intact on the US Dollar. Focus shifts to ECB President Lagarde's parliamentary testimony and US data. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3250 on the road to recovery, US data eyed

GBP/USD retakes 1.3250 on the road to recovery, US data eyed

GBP/USD extends its recovery momentum to test 1.3250 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak amid an almost certain interest rate cut by the Fed next week, underpinning the pair's upside ahead of the US ADP jobs and US ISM Services PMI data. 

Gold retreats to the lower end of its daily range, holds above $4,200 amid mixed cues

Gold retreats to the lower end of its daily range, holds above $4,200 amid mixed cues

Gold struggles to capitalize on a modest intraday move up and retreats to the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds on its platform.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers