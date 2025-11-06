TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY flat lines near 201.00 ahead of BoE; holds above one-month low set on Wednesday

  • GBP/JPY lacks any firm intraday directional bias as traders opt to wait for the BoE policy update.
  • The UK’s fiscal concerns continue to undermine the GBP and act as a headwind for spot prices.
  • BoJ rate hike bets help revive the JPY demand amid intervention fears and further cap the cross.
GBP/JPY flat lines near 201.00 ahead of BoE; holds above one-month low set on Wednesday
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery from the 199.00 neighborhood, or an over one-month low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 201.00 mark, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders keenly await the Bank of England (BoE) policy update before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Softer inflation and fiscal headwinds, along with a further slowdown in wage growth and a rise in unemployment, give the BoE more room to ease policy further. Moreover, the markets are pricing in a 1-in-3 chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut later today and a roughly around 70% probability of a rate reduction by the year-end. Hence, the crucial BoE decision will play a key role in influencing the British Pound (GBP) and providing some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, concerns about the UK's fiscal situation ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' Autumn budget on November 26 hold back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bullish bets. This, along with an uptick in the Japanese Yen (JPY), contributes to capping the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September 18-19 meeting, released on Wednesday, reaffirmed bets for an imminent interest rate hike and underpinned the JPY.

Apart from this, speculations that Japanese authorities could intervene to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency act as a tailwind for the JPY. Meanwhile, the BoJ remains reluctant to commit to further rate hikes amid expectations that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue significant fiscal spending to tackle inflation and boost the economy. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the JPY and continue to support the GBP/JPY cross.

Economic Indicator

BoE Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 12:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 4%

Previous: 4%

Source: Bank of England

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers