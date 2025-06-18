GBP/JPY extends slide as traders brace for BoE rate decision

- GBP/JPY down nearly 0.37% around 194.40, testing 21-day EMA support.
- UK core inflation eased to 3.5% in May, while headline CPI came in line with expectations at 3.4%.
- Widening policy divergence broadly favors the Pound but limits short-term gains amid risk aversion.
- Japan’s national CPI due Friday may hint at sticky inflation, possibly nudging BoJ to tighten slowly.
The British Pound (GBP) extends its decline for the second consecutive day against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, as cautious sentiment dominates the market ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) key interest rate verdict due on Thursday. The safe-haven Yen finds modest support amid subdued risk appetite, while British Pound traders remain hesitant to place aggressive bets until the BoE’s policy direction becomes clearer.
GBP/JPY edges lower during the American trading hours, down nearly 0.37% at the time of writing as it retreats from the intraday peak of 195.35 to trade around 194.40. The pair is hovering near its 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is acting as a short-term pivot amid cautious market sentiment.
Earlier in the day, fresh UK inflation data offered mixed cues for Sterling traders. The annual core inflation rate eased to 3.5% in May, slipping from April’s one-year high of 3.8% and slightly undershooting market forecasts of 3.6%. Meanwhile, the headline annual inflation rate edged down to 3.4% from 3.5% previously, matching expectations. The softer core figure has fueled speculation that the Bank of England could adopt a more cautious tone in the near term, especially with broader price pressures showing signs of moderation.
Looking ahead to Thursday’s BoE policy decision, markets are firmly pricing in a hold on the Bank Rate at 4.25%, with around a 90% probability attributed to this outcome. Policymakers are likely to strike a balanced message, acknowledging the progress in cooling inflation while staying alert to underlying price stickiness. Money markets are currently pricing in the first rate cut as early as August, with another likely by the end of the year. However, any dovish tilt in forward guidance could weigh further on the Pound’s near-term appeal against safe-haven counterparts like the Yen.
The wider policy divergence between the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan remains a key theme supporting GBP/JPY over the medium term. While the BoE holds one of the highest policy rates among developed economies, the BoJ remains firmly accommodative, keeping rates close to zero and sticking to a cautious stance on tightening. This yield gap generally underpins the British Pound's advantage. However, safe-haven demand for the Yen and any signs of stickier Japanese inflation — with Japan’s CPI due Friday — could cap the pair’s upside and keep traders focused on fresh macro signals for the next move.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jun 19, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.25%
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck within the range
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained upside impulse on Wednesday, advancing well north of 0.6500 the figure despite the late rebound in the Greenback. Investors will now closely follow the release of the always relevant Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD stalls below 1.1500 as Fed holds, Trump comments lift Dollar
The EUR/USD trades almost flat after climbing past the 1.1500 figure, following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates unchanged, amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. This, along with comments from US President Donald Trump, boosted the Dollar, capping the Euro’s advance.
Gold loses the grip, breaks below $3,400
Gold now turns negative after breaching below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, all in response to the hawkish message from Chair Powell after the Fed’s steady hand at its gathering.
Australia unemployment rate expected to signal a broadly stable labor market
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the May monthly employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 25K new job positions, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.1%.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.