GBP/JPY extends bounce off 50-day EMA amid mixed sentiment

- GBP/JPY stays near three-day high, above 21-day EMA.
- Prices benefited from the UK Markit Services PMI, risk recovery.
- The return of British MPs form Christmas holidays, trade/Brexit will be worth watching amid mostly empty economic calendar.
GBP/JPY takes the bids to 142.80 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair holds onto recovery gains above 21-day SMA while also maintaining the U-turn from 50-day SMA. The upbeat reading of the UK Markit Services PMI and improvement in the market’s trade sentiment could be considered as reasons behind the latest pullback.
While the latest headlines are indicating mixed feelings concerning the US-Iran tussle, the global leaders including France, Germany, the UK and the United Nations (UN) have tried their best to placate Iran on Monday. The same, while comparing to the absence of any major new war threats, helped improve risk-tone the previous day.
Also contributing to the risk recovery are overall positive figures of the Markit Composite PMI as well news that the Chinese trade diplomats will travel the US for further trade negotiations and phase-one (hopefully).
Even so, Trump administration’s rejection of visa to the Iranian Foreign Minister and the latest news that the US forces are yet not leaving Iraq, against the investors’ earlier speculations, seem to keep the US-Iran war fear on the table. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures stay sluggish by the press time.
Elsewhere, the UK PM said, as per the Independent, that we will not lament the death of Qasem Soleimani, blaming him for “the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel”. However, the Tory leader opposed US President Donald Trump’s signal to hit Iranian cultural spots.
Markets will now await the UK Members of Parliaments’ (MPs) return from Christmas break. The same will put forward the UK PM’s Brexit Bill again in the Commons on Tuesday.
In regards to the trade, the UK Express mentions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK will negotiate a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US and EU at the same time as he promises to lead the country out of the bloc by the end of January.
While the economic calendar mostly silent except for Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI and Vehicle Sales numbers for December, traders will keep eyes on trade/political headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below 50-day EMA level of 141.30, prices can keep running towards 144.30 and mid-December low near 145.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.74
|Today Daily Change
|1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00%
|Today daily open
|141.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.12
|Daily SMA50
|141.6
|Daily SMA100
|137.55
|Daily SMA200
|137.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.8
|Previous Daily Low
|141
|Previous Weekly High
|146.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|141
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains around 0.6940 as risk sentiment improves
AUD/USD remains modestly changed to 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair benefited from the recovery in the market’s risk sentiment off-late. Even so, the recent headlines keep the US-Iran tension on the table.
USD/JPY: Greenback rolling into Asia above 108.23 vs.yen
USD/JPY is weakening as it fell from the December highs and is trading in the rising wedge formation. The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while above the 108.00 handle.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
GBP/USD: On the front foot inside short-term triangle
GBP/USD trades near 1.3180 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair registered noticeable gains on the previous day, which in turn helps the quote to form a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.