USD/JPY reversed course to open the final week of the trading year, falling back to the 156.00 region and paring off last week’s late burst of bullish momentum. General volatility is expected to widen during the last trading week of 2025, and follow into early 2026 as holiday-thinned market volumes wreak havoc on general market trends.

Yen markets still aren’t in drastic-enough shape to warrant a direct intervention yet, but the risk of the Bank of Japan stepping directly into markets to bolster the Yen yet again remains nearby. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated last week that the BoJ has “free hands” to deal with any “excessive moves” in Yen markets.

The latest interest rate decision from the Fed has sparked some exciting discussions, as they’ve implemented a third consecutive rate cut. According to their latest dot plot, policymakers anticipate a gradual easing in rates, with projections suggesting two additional cuts over the next two years.

Looking ahead, the CME’s FedWatch Tool is showing a growing expectation among traders for an accelerated rate-cutting schedule. Many are predicting at least two more cuts before September arrives, with the potential for even more easing down the line.

USD/JPY daily chart