GBP/JPY edges into six-week high on approach to 190.00

- The GBP/JPY found additional topside on Wednesday as Yen recedes further.
- Japanese Yen continues to get pulled under by BoJ policy stance.
- UK CPI beat the street, UK Retail Sales slated for Friday.
The GBP/JPY found fresh chart paper on the high side towards the 190.00 major handle, climbing over a full percent on the day as the Pound Sterling (GBP) catches a lift against the beleaguered Japanese Yen (JPY) after a better-than-expected print in the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.
UK CPI inflation printed better than markets expected early Wednesday, showing MoM CPI in December climbed 0.4%, double the median market forecast of 0.2% and eating away at the previous period’s downside print of -0.2%. With inflation stickier than investors expected, odds of the Bank of England (BoE) kicking off a round of rate cuts are vanishing into the ether, pulling down risk assets and sending the GBPbroadly higher on repatriation flows.
The UK Retail Price Index in December also rose 0.5% versus the forecast 0.4% and previous -0.1%, adding to rate-hungry investors’ chagrin.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains firmly committed to a hyper-easy monetary policy stance, and the BoJ is determined to continue dragging the Yen under the bow as policymakers at the Japanese central bank fear a possible decline in inflation below the BoJ’s 2% target sometime in the future.
Figures on Japanese Machinery Orders in November are expected early in Thursday’s Asia market session, with MoM Machinery Orders expected to decline 0.8% compared to October’s 0.7% growth. The annualized YoY Machinery Orders through November are expected to recover from the previous period’s -2.2% to 0.2% as near-term declines enter the data series from the near end.
GBP traders will get one more crack at the data calendar on Friday when UK Retail sales figures for December print, and median market forecasts are calling for a MoM print of -0.5% (last 1.3%) and a YoY print of 1.1% (previous 0.1%) for the year through December.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY’s recent rise through the 186.00 handle has the pair set for a challenge of 189.00 if selling pressure doesn’t set in to bring the pair back down to the median. In the near-time, average prices are far below current price action with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) lagging momentum back at 185.00, and it’ll take a 1.6% decline from current bids to bring the pair back in-line with the median.
The GBP/JPY remains well-bid on daily candlesticks, continuing to push higher after January’s early rebound from the 200-day SMA near 180.00. Continued bullish momentum will see the pair making multi-year highs above 188.66, while the downside is capped off by a technical floor at the 50-day SMA near 184.00.
GBP/JPY Hourly Chart
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.98
|Today Daily Change
|1.97
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|186.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.44
|Daily SMA50
|184.03
|Daily SMA100
|183.47
|Daily SMA200
|180.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.19
|Previous Daily Low
|184.98
|Previous Weekly High
|186.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.76
|Previous Monthly High
|187.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|185.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|184.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|186.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD rebounds from YTD lows near 0.6520
The Aussie dollar managed to rebound from earlier multi-week lows, as the greenback’s upside momentum seems to have lost some traction at the end of the US session on Wednesday.
EUR/USD trims losses and reverses a drop to fresh 2024 lows
EUR/USD regained some balance pari passu with some loss of momentum in the US dollar, while further support comes from investors’ repricing of a potential ECB rate cut in the summer.
Gold menaces a bearish breakout of the $2,000 mark
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its correction on Wednesday as a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller has casted doubts about a rate cut by the central bank in the March meeting.
Bitcoin price still underwater as Grayscale moves $1.35 billion worth of BTC to Coinbase since spot ETF assent
Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the confines of an ascending parallel channel, which has been the governing chart pattern since around mid-October when the cryptocurrency market turned bullish.
Moderation in all things – Except consumer spending
Today's retail sales report for December showed consumer spending picked up speed in the final month of the year. Not all the dollars spent found their way into holiday spending categories, but a surge in control group sales means upside risk for Q4 PCE forecasts.