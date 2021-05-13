GBP/JPY defends 154.00 on mixed Japan data, mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

- GBP/JPY eases from intraday top, near the highest since February 2018.
- Japan current account, bank lending came in weaker, trade figures improved.
- Market sentiment seems to cheer vaccine news to battle US CPI-led pessimism.
- BOE’s Haldane cited ‘power through’ UK economy in the months ahead.
Having refreshes multi-month top the previous day, GBP/JPY prints mild gains while taking rounds to 154.20 amid the initial hour of Tokyo open. In doing so, the pair justifies small gains of risk barometer and mixed data, as well as bullish comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane.
Starting with Japanese data, the headlines Current Account eased below ¥2796.2 B marked consensus and ¥2916.9 B prior to ¥2650.1 B on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in March. Alternatively, Trade Balance BOP Basis grew past ¥562 B expected and ¥524.2 B previous readouts to nearly ¥983.00 B in the stated month. Further, Bank Lending including trusts eased below 6.2% YoY to 4.8% while the ex-trust figures dropped from 5.9% to 4.3%.
Not only the mixed data but the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Japan also weighed on the Nikkei 225, down 1.53% to 27,730 by the press time.
On the other hand, BOE’s Haldane cheered the previous day’s UK data dump while citing hopes of double-digit GDP figures while also suggesting fewer inflation challenges.
Read: BOE Haldane: Economy will 'power through' in the months ahead
Furthermore, news that the UK scientists fear extension of the unlock deadline, June 21, amid surging Indian variants weigh on the risk-on mood.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures seem to cheer the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval to Pfizer's use of the covid-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 and older, up 0.30% while writing.
Given the lack of major data and absence of some markets in Asia and Europe, GBP/JPY may struggle to replicate the previous day’s strong run-up. However, the bulls may remain hopeful unless there are major challenges to the sentiment, likely from the Middle East.
Technical analysis
Although a clear break above the 154.00 threshold, not to forget April 2018 top near 153.85, keeps GBP/JPY buyers hopeful, the upper line of an 11-week-old rising channel around 155.00 tests the pair’s immediate upside moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|154.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.44
|Daily SMA50
|151.21
|Daily SMA100
|147.44
|Daily SMA200
|142.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.44
|Previous Daily Low
|153.52
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
