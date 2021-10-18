GBP/JPY consolidates near 157.00 mark, just below multi-year tops

- GBP/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Monday and shot back closer to multi-year tops.
- Positive Brexit headlines, hawkish BoE underpinned the GBP and remained supportive.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross shot to fresh daily tops, around the 157.35 region during the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The cross was last seen hovering around the 157.00 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 156.60 region on the first day of a new trading week and inched back closer to over five-year tops touched on Friday. The GBP/JPY cross bounced over 50 pips from the daily swing lows, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
The British pound continued drawing some support from the fact that the EU agreed to scrap most checks on goods and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. This, along with rising bets for a BoE rate hike this year, acted as a tailwind for the sterling.
Adding to the recent hawkish rhetoric, the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey warned that rising energy prices means inflation will last longer and that monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems. He added that the BoE will have to act if we see a risk to medium-term inflation expectations.
That said, fears that the UK will reject the EU's new proposal for the Northern Ireland protocol held traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the GBP. Moreover, a softer risk tone benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and collaborated to cap the upside for the GBP/JPY cross.
Against the backdrop of fears about a faster-than-expected rise in inflation, signs of a global economic slowdown have been fueling concerns about the return of stagflation. Adding to this, disappointing Chinese GDP print tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, traders seemed reluctant amid extremely overbought RSI on the daily chart. This further makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the GBP/JPY cross resumes its bullish trend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|157.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.98
|Daily SMA50
|151.7
|Daily SMA100
|152.49
|Daily SMA200
|150.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.42
|Previous Daily Low
|155.42
|Previous Weekly High
|157.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.74
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1600 as dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1600 amid rising Treasury yields, which lifts the demand for the US dollar. The risk-off mood amid the China economic slowdown also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fedspeak, US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 amid USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is edging lower towards 1.3700 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and cautious mood underpinned the USD. BOE's Bailey said that monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems.
Gold eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields
Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770, as firmer US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. However, higher inflation worries and China’s dismal GDP data dent the investors' sentiment, putting a floor under gold price.
SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate
SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Goldman fills its sack as buy the dip is back
Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY).