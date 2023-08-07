GBP/JPY consolidates in a range below 181.00 mark, downside seems cushioned

- GBP/JPY gains some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- The BoE’s less hawkish signals turn out to be a key factor capping gains for the cross.
- A more dovish stance adopted by the BoJ acts as a tailwind and limits the downside.
The GBP/JPY cross kicks off the new week on a positive note, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and remains below the 181.00 round figure through the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 180.70-180.75 region, nearly unchanged for the day, and the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
The Bank of England (BoE) last week signalled that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end, which acts as a headwind for the British Pound (GBP) and caps the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank called its current monetary policy stance "restrictive" and forced investors to scale back expectations for the peak rate. That said, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY) and should limit the downside for spot prices, at least for the time being.
It is worth recalling that the Japanese central bank took steps to make its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy more flexible at the end of its July monetary policy meeting and fueled speculations about an imminent shift away from the ultra-loose monetary policy. The BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, however, moved quickly to dampen speculation about an early end to the negative rate policy and reiterated that the central bank won't hesitate to ease policy further. Ueda added that more time was needed to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target.
Furthermore, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions released this Monday revealed that policymakers generally backed the case for the need to patiently continue with the current monetary easing towards achieving the price stability target. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of last week's slide from a near one-month peak in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the UK on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|180.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.32
|Daily SMA50
|179.93
|Daily SMA100
|173.58
|Daily SMA200
|168.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.75
|Previous Daily Low
|180.66
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
