GBP/JPY clings to modest gains near 153.75 region post-UK macro releases

- GBP/JPY regained positive traction on Wednesday and held steady near multi-year tops.
- Worries about a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan acted as a headwind for the JPY.
- Mostly upbeat UK macro data remained support, albeit failed to impress bullish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its modest gains near session tops, around the 153.75-80 region and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro releases.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the cross managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the Japanese yen. Concerns that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery continued acting as a headwind for the JPY. This was seen as the only factor that provided a modest lift to the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing any aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being. The prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by an extended selloff in the global equity markets – benefitted the JPY's relative safe-haven status. This, along with a modest pullback in the sterling, might further collaborate to cap gains for the cross.
The global risk sentiment took a hit amid worries that rising inflationary pressure would force the Fed to raise interest rates earlier than anticipated. Adding to this, escalating conflict between Israeli and Palestine further dented investors' confidence. In fact, the UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said this Wednesday that Israel and Palestine are heading towards full-scale war.
On the other hand, the British pound trimmed a part of this week's strong gains led by the outcome of the Scottish election, which pushed back the risk of an imminent independence referendum. The GBP also seemed unimpressed, rather shrugged off a slew of better-than-expected UK data, which showed that the economy expanded by 2.1% MoM in March as against 1.4% growth anticipated and the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 0.7%.
Adding to this, the UK Industrial/Manufacturing Production figures and Goods Trade Balance also came in better than consensus estimates, albeit failed to provide any impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the 154.00 mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|153.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.24
|Daily SMA50
|151.11
|Daily SMA100
|147.29
|Daily SMA200
|142.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.97
|Previous Daily Low
|153.15
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold heads south on USD rebound, eyes $1810
Gold prices lose a part of the previous day gains, backed by the emergence of constructive bids against the US dollar. The rising Middle-East escalation and inflationary anxiety spooked the market participants. US CPI in focus.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.