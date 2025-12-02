TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY bounces up from lows, nears 206.00 as risk-aversion eases 

  • The Pound picks up to 205.96 highs after bouncing at 205.20 against the Yen.
  • A positive auction of Japanese bonds has soothed markets on Tuesday.
  • BoJ Governour Ueda signalled a rate hike in December and sent the Yen rallying on Monday.
GBP/JPY bounces up from lows, nears 206.00 as risk-aversion eases 
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet


The Pound is trading higher against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The pair has returned to the upper range of the 205.00s and is trading at 205.85 in the early London trading session, retracing losses from a nearly 0.7% sell-off to the 205.20 lows on Monday.

Comments from the Governour of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), Kazuho Ueda, affirming that the bank is contemplating the “pros and cons” of hiking interest rates in December, rattled markets, pushing the Japanese Yen higher acrross the board.

A well-received Japanese Government Bond auction on Tuesday has somewhat soothed markets, pushing the Yen lower against its main peers and providing some support to the Sterling. Market sentiment, however, remains cautious, which is keeping the Pound from rallying further for now.

In the UK, the Bank of England released its Financial Stability report earlier on Tuesday. The BoE warned about the higher risks of a stock market crash amid the “materially stretched” valuations of AI companies and the use of debt to finance the sector. The impact on the pound, however, has been marginal.

The economic docket for the UK and Japan is thin on Tuesday, but growing hopes that the BoJ will tighten its monetary policy in December or January, and recent intervention warnings by Japanese officials are likely to keep the Yen supported this week.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 after Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 after Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD keeps its tight range above 1.1600 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles to find any clear direction, even after the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation remained at 2.4% YoY in November. 

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD is back in the red, battling 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Growing expectations that the BoE will lower the policy rate this month keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it manages to defend the $4,200 mark amid mixed fundamental cues. A generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines demand for traditional safe-haven assets and drags the precious metal away from its highest level since October 20, touched on Monday. 

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers