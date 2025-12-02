GBP/JPY bounces up from lows, nears 206.00 as risk-aversion eases 



The Pound is trading higher against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The pair has returned to the upper range of the 205.00s and is trading at 205.85 in the early London trading session, retracing losses from a nearly 0.7% sell-off to the 205.20 lows on Monday.



Comments from the Governour of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), Kazuho Ueda, affirming that the bank is contemplating the “pros and cons” of hiking interest rates in December, rattled markets, pushing the Japanese Yen higher acrross the board.



A well-received Japanese Government Bond auction on Tuesday has somewhat soothed markets, pushing the Yen lower against its main peers and providing some support to the Sterling. Market sentiment, however, remains cautious, which is keeping the Pound from rallying further for now.

In the UK, the Bank of England released its Financial Stability report earlier on Tuesday. The BoE warned about the higher risks of a stock market crash amid the “materially stretched” valuations of AI companies and the use of debt to finance the sector. The impact on the pound, however, has been marginal.

The economic docket for the UK and Japan is thin on Tuesday, but growing hopes that the BoJ will tighten its monetary policy in December or January, and recent intervention warnings by Japanese officials are likely to keep the Yen supported this week.