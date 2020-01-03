GBP/JPY bounces off one-week low as traders struggle for direction amid Japan off

- GBP/JPY consolidates the recent losses as markets look for fresh clues.
- Mixed feelings concerning Brexit, broad rise in safe-havens dragged the quote down the previous day.
- Second-tier data from the UK, Brexit headlines can offer intermediate direction.
GBP/JPY recovers to 142.75 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair began 2020 on the back foot amid a lack of Brexit clarity and softer-than-expected UK Manufacturing PMI. However, Japan’s off seems to trigger the quote’s pullback off-late.
The Guardian came out with the survey results from the BOE that said Growing numbers of business leaders in the UK believe Brexit uncertainty will take longer to resolve than the PM Boris Johnson pledged before the election. On the other hand, Credit Agricole says, We still expect to get more tangible evidence of the positive impact on business confidence from the abating political risks later in the UK this month with the risk of a no-trade deal Brexit still looming large on the horizon.”
Japanese markets are off for the week amid the New Year celebrations and hence most parts of the Asian session are likely to remain inactive. Also weighing on the sentiment is the year-start holiday mood and a lack of major catalysts elsewhere.
Even so, doubts over the phase-two talks of the US-China trade relations and the UK PM Johnson’s Adviser Dominic Cummings’ call for changes in civil services added to the safe-haven strength. Also supporting the rush to risk-safety was the US-Middle East tension.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields drop nearly 35 basis points to 1.87% the previous day while taking rounds to mostly the same levels by the press time.
Looking forward, the UK’s second-tier data like Construction PMI, Nationwide House Prices and Mortgage Approvals, could entertain short-term traders. However, the major moves are likely to look for trade/Brexit/political headlines.
Technical Analysis
50-day SMA level around 141.60 offers immediate support ahead of 140.00 and the 200-day SMA level of 138.00. In order to please buyers, prices need to stay strong beyond the 145.00 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|142.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.19
|Daily SMA50
|141.56
|Daily SMA100
|137.43
|Daily SMA200
|137.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.2
|Previous Daily Low
|142.27
|Previous Weekly High
|144.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.28
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY under pressure despite risk-on sentiment owing to Chinese stimulus measures
USD/JPY is flat in the open on Friday in Asia while we wait for full markets to return next week following the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
AUD/USD ends nine-day winning streak, remains in bullish territory.
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7000 threshold in what seems just a corrective move after its latest bullish run. Bulls retain control on the pair, will likely resume buying soon.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin smashes below $7000
Bitcoin (BTC) has already hit a new record in 2020 as the cryptocurrency’s network hash rate once again topped previous all-time highs.
Gold nears three-month top amid fresh trade/geopolitical concerns, USD recovery
Gold prices take the bids around $1,529 during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal surged to the highest since late-September the previous day. In doing so, it ignored the US dollar (USD) recovery and nearness to the US-China phase-one deal.
USD/JPY under pressure despite risk-on sentiment owing to Chinese stimulus measures
USD/JPY is flat in the open on Friday in Asia while we wait for full markets to return next week following the Christmas and New Year celebrations.