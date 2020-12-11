GBP/JPY bounces off multi-week lows, still in the red below 138.00 mark

By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Friday.
  • Increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit weighed on the sterling and exerting some pressure.
  • A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias.

The emergence of some aggressive selling around the British pound pushed the GBP/JPY cross to over three-week lows, around the 137.30 region in the last hour.

The cross remained under intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and extended this week's retracement slide from the 140.35-40 supply zone. The latest leg of a sudden fall since the early European session followed reports the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders about her low expectations about reaching a Brexit deal with the UK.

This comes after a key summit between von der Leyen and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended without any apparent progress. Officials cited that both sides remain far apart on key issues like fisheries and level playing field. With less than three weeks left before the end of the transition period on December 31, the developments seemed to have increased the chances of a no-deal Brexit.

This, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and was seen as a key factor exerting some heavy pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. Apart from this, the uncertainty over US fiscal stimulus dented investors' confidence. This was evident from a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, which benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's decline.

That said, the optimism over the rollout of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease kept a lid on any strong gains for the JPY. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Sunday's final deadline to hammer out a compromise in Brexit talks, which extended some support and assisted the GBP/JPY cross to quickly rebound around 50 pips from daily lows.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.57
Today Daily Change -0.99
Today Daily Change % -0.71
Today daily open 138.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.96
Daily SMA50 137.63
Daily SMA100 137.73
Daily SMA200 135.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.81
Previous Daily Low 138.39
Previous Weekly High 140.71
Previous Weekly Low 138.38
Previous Monthly High 140.32
Previous Monthly Low 134.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 138.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 139.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 140.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

