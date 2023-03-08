GBP/JPY approaches 163.00 as street anticipates a dovish stance in BoJ Kuroda’s last policy

- GBP/JPY is marching towards 163.00 on expectations of a dovish BoJ policy.
- According to a Reuters poll, the BoJ will tweak its YCC in April-June.
- It is expected that UK’s Manufacturing sector has contracted in January.
The GBP/JPY pair has witnessed a mild correction after a perpendicular upside move to near 162.80 in the early Asian session. The cross is approaching the critical resistance of 163.00 as investors are expecting the maintenance of ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is scheduled for Friday.
BoJ Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda has already confirmed that current inflationary pressures in Japan are backed by higher import prices. Japan’s labor cost index is still struggling to get on its feet and contribute to overall inflation. Also, domestic demand is insufficient to fuel the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Therefore, BoJ Ueda favored for the continuation of expansionary monetary policy.
The last monetary policy dictation by BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to have an absence of a roadmap for an exit from prolonged easy policy.
According to a Reuters poll, April’s monetary policy, the first one by BoJ Ueda will be full of surprises. A Reuters poll indicates BoJ will start unwinding its ultra-easy policy in April. Also, the market participants are expecting further tweaks in the Yield Curve Control (YCC) in April-June.
Going forward, Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data will be keenly watched. The quarterly GDP is expected to remain steady at 0.2%. While the annualized figure is expected to improve to 0.8% from the former release of 0.6%.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are awaiting the release of the manufacturing sector data, scheduled for Friday. Monthly Manufacturing production (Jan) is expected to contract by 0.1% and the Industrial Production is seen contracting by 0.2% in the same period.
Dovish commentary from Bank of England (BoE) policy maker Swati Dhingra could put the Pound Sterling on the tenterhooks. BoE Dhingra has warned against further interest rate increases by citing “Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point.” She further added, “Many tightening effects are yet to fully take hold.”
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|162.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.96
|Daily SMA50
|160.44
|Daily SMA100
|163.46
|Daily SMA200
|163.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.86
|Previous Daily Low
|162.05
|Previous Weekly High
|166.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.61
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks vulnerable near 0.6600 as US labor market solidifies further, China CPI eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action below the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset looks vulnerable around the same as deepening fears of a recession in the United States amid expectations of higher rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have solidified the risk-aversion theme.
USD/JPY bears testing 137.00 after Japan GDP
USD/JPY is slightly pressured and is testing below 137.00 in the Tokyo open while the US Dollar paused its advance following Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's second day on Capitol Hill. Yen bears are making a move following Japan GDP.
Gold stays defensive above $1,800 ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price stretches Wednesday’s boring moves around $1,815 as it seeks more clues during early Thursday, amid a firmer bearish bias due to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns and recession woes.
Is Filecoin closer to recovery to $6.6 or a 15% crash?
Filecoin price followed the broader market bullish lead over the last 24 hours following the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. The red candle posted subsequently further added to the ongoing bearishness on the charts.
Powell back in focus while the BoC keep rates steady
Central banks continue to dominate, with Powell struggling to contain the impact of yesterday’s appearance and the BoC opting to shift to a neutral monetary policy stance.