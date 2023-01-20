- GBP/JPY is approaching 160.00 as investors are still confused about forward Bank of Japan’s policy stance.
- Bank of England might discover a meaningful downtrend in inflation from the late spring amid tight monetary policy.
- Bank of Japan could look for an exit from the expansionary policy as inflation is stably rising.
- GBP/JPY might display a power-pack action after the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data.
GBP/JPY has extended its recovery move above the critical resistance of 159.00 in the early European session. The cross is marching towards the round-level resistance of 160.00 ahead of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data.
On Thursday, the asset rebounded from 157.70 after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained the status quo by keeping the interest rates and yields target unchanged. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept the interest rate at -0.10% and the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) around 0% steady, commented that there is “no need to further expand the bond target band.” He further added that Japan’s economy is still on the path towards recovery from the pandemic and the BoJ is aiming to achieve a 2% inflation target sustainably, stably in tandem with wage growth.
BOE’s Bailey sees a sheer declining inflation trend in the late Spring
Policymakers at the Bank of England (BOE) have put severe efforts for decelerating the pace of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by accelerated interest rates. December’s CPI report has shown a consecutive decline in the inflation trend for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic period, led by declining energy prices. The United Kingdom has been one of the laggards in slowing down the pace of inflation.
On Thursday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cited “He expects that inflation will fall quite rapidly this year, probably starting in the late spring. While commenting on the terminal rate, the Bank of England Governor sees the interest rate peak near the market expectations at 4.5%. The Bank of England Governor is seeing a shallow recession than the historic ones.
Earlier, Bank of England policymakers cited rising wages as responsible for escalating inflation. Bargaining power has been shifted in the favor of job-seekers due to a shortage of labor.
Investors await United Kingdom Retail Sales for fresh cues
For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the United Kingdom Retail Sales data, which is scheduled for Friday. As per the projections, the annual Retail Sales (Dec) data could contract by 4.1% vs. a contraction of 5.9% reported in the prior same period. However, the monthly economic data is expected to expand by 0.5% against the contraction of 0.4%. A recovery in the retail demand on a monthly basis could be the outcome of rising employment bills due to employees’ bargaining power, which is leaving more funds in the palms of households for disposal.
A better-than-projected retail demand could spurt the forward inflation expectations, which could accelerate hawkish Bank of England bets.
Mixed Japan’s inflation fails to provide any boost to the Japanese Yen
Bank of Japan’s unchanged monetary policy-inspired gains in GBP/JPY faded later as investors still believe that the central bank will look for an exit from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. A rising trend in inflation and the administration’s effort to increase wages could end the expansionary monetary policy ahead. However, the release of the National CPI indicates that investors should wait further before reaching to a conclusion.
Japan’s National headline CPI has landed at 4.0%, lower than the consensus of 4.4% but higher than the former release of 3.8%. While the core inflation that excludes oil and food prices has soared to 3.0% higher than the expectations of 2.9% and the prior release of 2.8%. National CPI that excludes fresh food has remained in line with the estimates at 4.0%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The recovery move from GBP/JPY around the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern plotted from January 13 low at 155.65 has pushed it above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 159.22. There is no denying the fact that the short-term trend is bullish now. The horizontal resistance of the volatility contraction chart pattern is placed from January 9 high at 160.92.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has scaled above 60.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is active now. Broadly, the cross might find barricades after reaching the horizontal resistance mentioned above.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|159.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.17
|Daily SMA50
|163.29
|Daily SMA100
|164.03
|Daily SMA200
|163.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.23
|Previous Daily Low
|157.57
|Previous Weekly High
|161.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.65
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
