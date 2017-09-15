GBP: Job done BoE, now back to Brexit - ING

GBP: Job done BoE, now back to Brexit - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING, suggests that 'Time for BoE to take charge' was heir narrative for the September meeting and take charge they did.
Key Quotes
“A 'withdrawal of stimulus' may only offer GBP a one-time boost, with the narrative quickly shifting back to Brexit over the coming weeks. We remain content with our forecasts for EUR/GBP at 0.90 and GBP/USD at 1.33 by end-2017, but see risks of pencilling in additional GBP strength were we to see progressive steps towards a Brexit transitional deal over the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.